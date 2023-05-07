Duncan Mubiru has registered another achievement in his rally career by winning his first the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally on Sunday in Jinja.

Mubiru with Joseph Bongole calling the notes brought their Ford Fiesta Proto to top place after assuming the rally lead on Saturday following the earlier rally leader Yasin Nasser’s retirement from the event on Saturday.

Duncan Mubiru | Credit: John Batanudde

Mubiru survived mechanical issues and drove the Proto through Sunday’s four stages to victory.

“I came to this event to win. We had so many mechanical problems from day one, first, it was the steering issue and others but we didn’t lose any focus.

“The car behaved on Sunday and we managed to hold on to the lead to the end,” said Mubiru.

Byron Rugomoka and Hakim Mawanda in the Mistubishi EvoX secured an impressive second position. They were one minute,36seconds behind Mubiru.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba completed the overall podium positions in third position overall.

Hassan Alwi and Musa Nsubuga had a challenging event with mechanical interruptions throughout the two days. But a fourth position was a fine reward.

Kenya’s Rio Smith finished fifth overall followed by last year’s Pearl Rally winner Jas Mangat in sixth.