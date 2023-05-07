

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba are now sitting top on the Africa Rally Championship leaderboard after clinching victory in the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally on Sunday in Jinja.

The Pearl of Africa Rally was the third round of ARC.

Yasin’s Ford Fiesta R5 suffered power steering issues which forced him to end his contention at the end of leg one. However, he would restart on Sunday under the super rally rule.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: John Batanudde

In the final leg, the Moil Rally Team overturned the earlier misfortunes to reclaim the lead after the morning loop on Sunday.

He would maintain the lead to secure victory clocking 2 hours 40 minutes and 41 seconds. The finish also put him third overall in the event.

“The event has been so good generally despite what happened yesterday. The focus was ARC points and we have it.

“We would like to pass our appreciation to the organisers. This has been a well-organised event. Big thanks also go to our sponsors who make it happen,” said Yasin.

Yasin and Katumba now have 52 points on top of the ARC leaderboard.

Kenya’s Rio Smith and Riyaz Ismail shook off the challenge of Jas Mangat to take second position and their first ARC points.

The 20-year-old impressively edged Uganda’s Mangat to clinch second spot by slightly over two seconds.

The second position placed him in the lead of the ARC Junior category as well as the ARC2.

“This has been the greatest event have covered so far. From the fans, stages and the finish. We really enjoyed ourselves throughout,” said Smith.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya settled for a third position. That takes them to second spot on ARC leaderboard with 42 points.

Jas Mangat | Credit: John Batanudde

Innocent Bwamiki sealed the ARC finisher’s list in fourth.