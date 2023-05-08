Vipers have an opportunity to move top of the table for the first time this season since match day one when they visit Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba on Tuesday.

The early kick off game comes at a time when the Venoms are second on the log with 45 points, just one behind leaders Villa who have played two games in hand.

Vipers come into the game on the back of a big win over title rivals KCCA but Alex Isabirye believes the task at hand will be different and has called on his players to work for all three points.

“We are facing a team that has been getting the results, that has good coaches and a team that works as a group,” said Isabirye to the club media.

“They have players that work as a unit so I know, it won’t be easy but we are trying to see that we get three points for whichever game we play.

“The players know very well that three points is my only request and l always tell them to go out there and do their best for three points.”

The two sides will also face off in the Stanbic Uganda Cup in the coming days but Asaph Mwebaze, the Stars tactician says focus is now on the league game.

PRE-MATCH INTERVIEW



Tomorrow we take on @VipersSC

and this is what the gaffer has to say.



Full video here : https://t.co/1eFXPFbrA5 pic.twitter.com/46J6NLrffJ — SOLTILO Bright Stars FC (@BrightStarsFC) May 8, 2023

“For now, the focus is on the league game since the Cup games are ones in the future.”

Bright Stars have a chance to go level on same points with sixth placed URA if they register their first ever league win over the Venoms.

In the past 19 league meetings, Vipers have won 10 and the rest ended in a stalemate.

Yunus Sentamu strike decided the corresponding fixture last season in a game Simon Tamale now at Maroons saved a penalty from Ceaser Manzoki.

Elsewhere on the day, Gaddafi host in form Maroons at Kakindu.

Tuesday fixtures

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Vipers – Kavumba Recreation Ground 2pm

Gaddafi vs Maroons – Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm