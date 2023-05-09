Overview: Match day one will have a mouth-watering 32 games on the menu through the different eight groups at different venues.

USSSA Football (Boys) 2023

Match Day 1: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Host: Nyakasura School, Fort Portal city

It is excitement in Fort Portal tourism city and the rest of the country-side as the biggest schools’ football competition, USSSA boys’ tournament officially kicks off on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The defending champions St Mary’s Kitende open up against Tororo Town College at the Kicwamba II playground in group A duel.

Other games in the same group will witness Bishop Comboni College Kambuga face St Henry’s College Kitovu at Nyakasura 1 playground.

Jinja Comprehensive will play TESO Progressive Academy at Canon Apollo PTC playground and Latifa Mixed S.S squares up against Nakaseke International School at the Minor seminary playground, in group D.

Nyakasura School faces London College Nansana at Bukwali playground.

Fort Portal S.S boys football team. They face Amus College in opener

Other duels:

Buddo S.S plays at 1 PM, against Mbale Progressive S.S at Kicwamba II playground, hosts Fort Portal S.S will entertain Amus College at Minor Seminary and Jinja Progressive Academy will face St Julian High School – Gayaza at Kicwamba II playground.

Match day two as well as the official opening ceremony will come on Wednesday, 10th May 2023.

The top five schools will represent at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.