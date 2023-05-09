Overview: The terrific kicking boots of Namilyango College's Job Owembabazi were clinical and spot on, expertly drilling in all the conversions and penalty try from varying angles off the cone.

Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games 2023:

Rugby 15’s Boys:

Mbarara High School 00-65 Namilyango College

Namilyango College Ntare School 61-00 Katatumba Academy

There is serious action on the Rugby field with flying tackles, fancy dummies, affluent ball distribution, lightening sprints and enticing touch-downs for tries at the on-going Fresh Dairy Secondary School games in Mbarara city.

Giants Namilyango College and Ntare School recorded comprehensive victories on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 during match day two at the Katatumba Academy playgrounds off Kabale road.

Both schools were merciless to the opposition with Namilyango College humiliating Mbarara High School 65-00 whilst Ntare School condemned Katatumba Academy 61-00 in another one-sided duel.

Against Mbarara High School, Namilyango College who are coached by Ambrose Kakuru completely dominated the game courtesy of tries from Allan Okanga (2), Louis Phillip Ssendawula (2), Mark Maurice Tibaduye (2) as well as one apiece from Daniel Mwaka, Rodrick Tendo, Ian Bwowe and Timothy “Wava” Wavamunno.

The terrific kicking boots of Job Owembabazi were clinical and spot on, expertly drilling in all the conversions and penalty try from varying angles off the cone.

Kakuru who guided Namilyango College to the East African gold in Arusha city, Tanzania lauded the special effort of his charges, quickly reminding them of the duty at hand – to lift the title.

“I am happy for this massive win” Kakuru remarked.

“Definitely, there is a big difference between Namilyango College and Mbarara High but our opponents still gave us a brave fight. It was not a mere walk in the park. There was some resistance that we needed as we gear up for the upcoming matches. The focus here (in Mbarara city) is the trophy” Kakuru added after watching his players perform the famous intimidating Haka dance much to the delight of the spectators.

This was the second win for Namilyango College in this championship following another comprehensive 64-03 triumph over St Jude.

Ntare School won 61-00 over the hosts Katatumba Academy in another one-sided duel.

On Tuesday, the games were officially opened by the State Minister for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang who vehemently condemned the use of non-students in these games.

These games that also have Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis and Girls’ football will run until the 14th May 2023.

The exceling crop will represent Uganda at the 2023 East African (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda come August.

Match Day 1 Results:

Boys:

Namilyango 64-03 St. Jude

St. Jude King’s College Buddo 60-00 Kijjabwemi S.S

Kijjabwemi S.S Katatumba S.S 00-52 Makerere College School

Makerere College School St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) 52-00 Kira College Butiki

Kira College Butiki Mbarara High School Vs Sir Samuel Baker S.S [Bye]

Ntare School Vs Masaba S.S [Bye]

Girls:

Entebbe Air Force S.S 34-03 St. Jude

St. Jude Kitala S.S Vs Kijjabwemi [Bye]