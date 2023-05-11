Overview:
The Father Grimes Chess Championship is arguably the biggest chess competition organized for juniors by the Uganda Chess Federation. Over 1000 students played in the 2023 edition at St Mary's College, Kisubi SMACK.
Friends International Christian Academy (FICA) and KCCA Primary School topped the primary schools – Open category in the recently concluded 2023 Father Grimes National Schools Chess Championships that were held from 7th – 9th May at St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK).
Friends International Christian Academy who were playing in the tournament for the first time swept aside all their competitors winning all 8 matches to accumulate 24 match points.
They thus emerged as champions in the Primary-Open category.
KCCA Primary School Kamwokya were the 1st runners-up after they won 6 matches out of 8 to accumulate 18 match points while third was Mustard Seed Primary School who also won 6 matches out of 8 to accumulate 18 match points.
In the Primary Schools – Girls Open category, Peak Primary School were the winners after winning 7 matches and drawing 1 to accumulate 22 match points.
St. Theresa Namagunga-A and St. Theresa Namagunga-B where 1st and 2nd Runners-Up with 21 and 15 match points respectively.
There was also a Primary Open – Special Category in which Home School were the winners with 16 match points out of 24 and Bonna Bana Association were 1st Runners Up with 13 match points.
The tournament was organized by the Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) and hosted at St Mary’s College, Kisubi (SMACK) in Katabi Town council, Wakiso district.
Best Players – Primary Open Category
Board 1:
- Isaac Tendo Sserwadda (FICA) – 7.5 points
- Ivan Kyebasa (Mustard Seed) – 6.5 points
- Jayden MubiruKizito (Sir Apollo Kaggwa) – 6.5 points
Board 2
- Samora Omara (FICA) – 7.5 points
- Emmanuel Atukirize (Naalya Children) – 7.5 points
- Ronald Wabwire (KCCA P/S) – 6.5 points
Board 3:
- Daniel Odokonyero (KCCA P/S) – 8 points
- Pius Muwonge (Gombe) – 7.5 points
- Edward Kawalya (St. Francis) – 7 points
Board 4:
- Aine Atubet (Home School) – 8 points
- Martin Okuntu (Peak) – 8 points
- Aaron Lukwago (Good Times) – 7.5 points
Best Players – Primary Girls Category
Board 1:
- Ruth Thelma (Peak) – 8 points
- Maria Asohobora (St. Theresa) – 7 points
- Kobusinge Owekitinisa (URDT) – 6 points
Board 2:
- Bridget Lamara (St. Theresa) – 7.5 points
- Winnie Nakyeyune (All Saints) – 7.5 points
- Chance Atuhura (URDT) – 5 points
Board 3:
- Kayla Mulindwa (Peak) – 8 points
- Immaculate Namirembe (St. Donozio) – 7 points
- Shiloh Ngonwa (St. Theresa) – 5 points
Board 4:
- Elizabeth Saasi (Peak) – 8 points
- Habibah Kabengano (All Saints) – 6 points
- Ada Namiiro (St. Theresa) – 5.5 points