Overview: The Father Grimes Chess Championship is arguably the biggest chess competition organized for juniors by the Uganda Chess Federation. Over 1000 students played in the 2023 edition at St Mary's College, Kisubi SMACK.

Friends International Christian Academy (FICA) and KCCA Primary School topped the primary schools – Open category in the recently concluded 2023 Father Grimes National Schools Chess Championships that were held from 7th – 9th May at St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK).

Friends International Christian Academy who were playing in the tournament for the first time swept aside all their competitors winning all 8 matches to accumulate 24 match points.

They thus emerged as champions in the Primary-Open category.

KCCA Primary School Kamwokya were the 1st runners-up after they won 6 matches out of 8 to accumulate 18 match points while third was Mustard Seed Primary School who also won 6 matches out of 8 to accumulate 18 match points.

In the Primary Schools – Girls Open category, Peak Primary School were the winners after winning 7 matches and drawing 1 to accumulate 22 match points.

St. Theresa Namagunga-A and St. Theresa Namagunga-B where 1st and 2nd Runners-Up with 21 and 15 match points respectively.

Action during the 2023 Father Grimes Chess Tournament at the SMACK main hall

There was also a Primary Open – Special Category in which Home School were the winners with 16 match points out of 24 and Bonna Bana Association were 1st Runners Up with 13 match points.

The tournament was organized by the Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) and hosted at St Mary’s College, Kisubi (SMACK) in Katabi Town council, Wakiso district.

Best Players – Primary Open Category

Board 1:

Isaac Tendo Sserwadda (FICA) – 7.5 points

Ivan Kyebasa (Mustard Seed) – 6.5 points

Jayden MubiruKizito (Sir Apollo Kaggwa) – 6.5 points

Board 2

Samora Omara (FICA) – 7.5 points

Emmanuel Atukirize (Naalya Children) – 7.5 points

Ronald Wabwire (KCCA P/S) – 6.5 points

Board 3:

Daniel Odokonyero (KCCA P/S) – 8 points

Pius Muwonge (Gombe) – 7.5 points

Edward Kawalya (St. Francis) – 7 points

Board 4:

Aine Atubet (Home School) – 8 points

Martin Okuntu (Peak) – 8 points

Aaron Lukwago (Good Times) – 7.5 points

Best Players – Primary Girls Category

Board 1:

Ruth Thelma (Peak) – 8 points

Maria Asohobora (St. Theresa) – 7 points

Kobusinge Owekitinisa (URDT) – 6 points

Board 2:

Bridget Lamara (St. Theresa) – 7.5 points

Winnie Nakyeyune (All Saints) – 7.5 points

Chance Atuhura (URDT) – 5 points

Board 3:

Kayla Mulindwa (Peak) – 8 points

Immaculate Namirembe (St. Donozio) – 7 points

Shiloh Ngonwa (St. Theresa) – 5 points

Board 4:

Elizabeth Saasi (Peak) – 8 points

Habibah Kabengano (All Saints) – 6 points

Ada Namiiro (St. Theresa) – 5.5 points