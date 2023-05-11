Kawempe Muslim rounded up their group stage business at the ongoing Fresh Diary Games in Mbarara city with style after obliterating Moroto High School.

In the game played on Thursday morning at Kakyeka Stadium, the record Champions scored a dozen of goals past the hapless debutants.

Hadihah Nandago who tops the scoring charts was unstoppable on the day, netting five of Kawempe’s goals.

The diminutive forward now leads the scoring chart with 11 goals from five games.

The other goals for Kawempe Muslim came from Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (brace), Agnes Nabukenya (brace), Shadia Nabirye (brace) and Kuruthum Namutebi.

The result meant Kawempe topped Group H with maximum points from five games, scoring 25 goals and conceding none.

Sheema Girls SS finish second on ten points and will join Kawempe Muslim in the knockout phase.

The other teams in Group H include Buhobe SS, Panyandoli SS, Bishop Maraka SS and Moroto High School in that order.