Kitara Football Club has on Thursday been promoted to the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Hoima based team confirmed their return to top flight football after securing a 2-0 win away to already relegated Adjumani Town Council at Paridi Stadium.

It should be noted that Kitara first gained promotion during the 2020/21 season but got relegated in the same campaign.

Since then, the Royals have been playing in the second division until today when they confirmed their return to top flight football.

Goals from Paul Mucureezi, George Ssenkaaba and Paddy Muhumuza ensured the Royals collected maximum points and consequently gained promotion.

Kitara came into today’s game needing just victory from the final two games to secure promotion.

And this is what they did with their performance on the day showing a side full of determination.

Mucureezi who had scored in the previous two games opened the scores two minutes after the half hour mark with a well curled free kick.

Ssenkaaba doubled the visitor’s advantage just after the break thanks to a good assist from Mucureezi.

Veteran midfielder Muhumuza put the game beyond Adjumani’s reach with a header in the 66th minute off Moses Sseruyidde’s free kick.

The win takes Kitara to 58 points and will need to defeat Kaaro Karungi at home in the final game of the season to clinch the FUFA Big League title.