The group stage for the 2023 USSSA Girls’ football competition was successfully completed on Thursday. The 16 teams that will feature at the first knockout round are now known.

The giants in Kawempe Muslim and St. Noa Girls SS literally broke no sweet in all their group games.

For instance, Kawempe eased through Group H with maximum points (15),scoring 25 goals and conceding none.

The record Champions will now face Shuuku Vocational School who finished second in Group G.

The other team that ended the initial stage with maximum points is Amus College. They will face Ryakasinge CHE.

Defending Champions St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana ended Group A on 13 points. They will face Nyabubaare at the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Lammenia who topped Group B will take Group A runners up Boni Concilli Girls Vocational School.

Sacred Heart SS from Gulu will take on Gaddafi Integrated Academy, Mukono Parents School will face St. Malico SS, Rines will play against Bugisu High School while Olila High School from Soroti City.

All the round of 16 games will be played on Friday at various grounds.