Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games 2023

Round of 16 Results

St. Noa Girls Zzana 3-0 Nyabubare Secondary School

Lamennia lost petition to Boni Consili Girls Vocational School

Sacred Heart SS 3-2 Gadafi Integrated Academy

Mukono Parents High School 2-0 St. Malico SS

Amus College School 3-1 Ryakasinga CHE

Olila High School 0(6)-0(5) Sheema High School

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 Shuuku Vocational School

Giants St. Noa and Kawempe Muslim SS breezed through to the quarterfinals of this year’s Fresh Dairy Secondary School games currently ongoing in Mbarara city.

St. Noa who are the defending Champions remained on course to defending their title by dispatching Nyabubale SS from Bushenyi on Friday morning at Kakyeka Stadium.

The Zzana based side under the guidance of coach Jimmy Mukubya won 3-0 to make it to the final eight.

At the same venue, record Champions Kawempe Muslim saw off Shuuku Vocational School with a 2-0 win thanks to first half goals from Agnes Nabukenya and Hadijah Nandago.

In the other round of 16 games played, Rines SS defeated Bugisu High School 2-0, Sacred Heart SS from Gulu won 3-2 against 2018 Winners Gadafi Integrated Academy.

Elsewhere, Amus College came from a goal down to defeat Ryakasinga CHE 3-1, Mukono Parents edged St. Malico 2-0 at Ntare Stadium while Boni Consili Girls Vocational school needed to win a petition against Lammenia who had won 2-1.

The quarterfinal games will be played on Saturday at Ntare Stadium and Kakyeka Stadium and the fixtures are as below;

St. Noa Girls School vs Sacred Heart SS – Ntare Stadium (10:00AM)

Rines SS vs Olila High School – Kakyeka Stadium (10:00AM)

Boni Consili Girls Vocational School vs Mukono Parents High School – Ntare Stadium (3:00PM)

Kawempe Muslim vs Amus College – Kakyeka Stadium (3:00PM)