Overview: All the semi-finalists will book berths for the 2023 East African championship that will be staged in Huye city, Rwanda this August.

The reigning East African football champions Kibuli S.S continued with their unbeaten run with a comprehensive 7-0 win over Tororo Progressive Academy at Bukwali playground in Fort Portal city.

This was during one of the matches at the ongoing 2023 USSSA football championship in Western Uganda played on Friday, 12th May.

Davis Busuulwa scored a hat-trick in the one-sided duel.

Maurice Muwonge (brace), Juma Ssajjabi and Bahiira Kakande each added a goal.

Kibuli S.S has now won three games at the championship.

“We need to leave the group unscratched as we head to the knock out round. We have respect for every team in the competition” Emuron Recoba, head coach of Kibuli S.S remarked.

Some of the fans watching the 2023 USSSA football championships in Fort Portal city

The other impressive school on the day was Masaka based St Henry’s College, Kitovu who humiliated TESO Progressive school 6-0.

St Kagwa High School Bushenyi also humbled Bukedea Comprehensive School 6-0.

Action continues on Saturday with different matches in the eight groups (A to H). The group stage matches will be played until Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende is the defending champion.

All results for Friday, 12th May 2023

Tororo Progressive Academy 0-7 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Henry’s College Kitovu 6-0 TESO Progressive School

Bukedea Comprehensive School 0-6 St Kagwa High School, Bushenyi

Standard High Zzana 3-0 Nakwasi Seed S.S

West Ville High School 3-0 Nabumali High School

St Bernards S.S 3-0 Dokolo Progressive Academy

St Mary’s SS Simbya 0-3 Mukono Kings

Arua S.S 2-3 Jinja Progressive Academy

Africa with Love 1-3 St Julian High School, Gayaza

Amus College 3-1 Mityana S.S

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 2-1 Victoria High School, Iganga

Royal Giant Mityana 2-0 Kabalega S.S

Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi 1-2 Nganwa High School

Fort Portal S.S 0-2 Buddo S.S

Dynamic S.S 1-0 Mbale Progressive

Panyandoli S.S 1-1 Nkoma S.S

Mengo S.S 0-3 Bishop Angero Negri College

Andy Mwesigwa S.S 2-0 Wisdom High School

Kigumba Royal College 1-0 Patongo Seed S.S

Ryakasinga CHE 0-1 London College Nansana

Alwa S.S 2-0 Nyakasura School

Aki Bua S.S 1-2 Sironko Progressive School

Kawempe Royal S.S 1-0 St Geralds S.S

Mpigi Mixed S.S 1-1 Kawempe Muslim S.S

St Joseph’s College Layibi 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba S.S

Lake Side S.S Masese 1-0 St Jude S.S

Latifa Mixed S.S 0-1 St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende

Jinja Comprehensive S.S 0-2 Tororo Town College

Lotuke Seed S.S 1-1 Kihanga S.S

Nakaseke International School 0-0 Bishop Comboni College Kambuga

Old Kampala S.S 0-0 Jinja S.S