Overview: With a match left to climax group A, St Henry’s Kitovu has 16 points, one better than St Mary’s Kitende and three ahead of third placed Latifa Mixed school.

St Henry’s College Kitovu grabbed the maximum points over St Mary’s Kitende with a 2-1 win in group A of the 2023 USSSA football championship at Kichwamba 1 playground, Fort Portal city.

Despite finishing the game a man less, the Masaka based school took an 18th minute lead through Lawrence Walakira to boss the opening stanza 1-0.

Hakim Mutebi level matters for the reigning national champions.

Alfred Ejoyi scored Kitovu’s second and game winner with 20 minutes to play.

Collins Ocatre was sent off for unsporting conduct, granting St Mary’s Kitende the numerical advantage which did not count.

Meanwhile, Standard High Zzana won 5-1 over Bukedea Comprehensive in group to enlighten their chances of progress to the knock out round.

In group H, Royal Giant Mityana triumphed 5-0 over Lotuke Seed SS as Kibuli S.S also maintained their unbeaten run in five matches, winning 2-0 over Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi.

The group stage matches continue on Monday, May 15, 2023 at various grounds.

All Match Day 6 Results played on Sunday, 14th May 2023:

Royal Giant High School Mityana 5-0 Lotuke Seed S.S

Lotuke Seed S.S Bukedea Comprehensive School 1-5 Standard High School, Zzana

Mixed Mixed S.S 3-0 St Denis Kijjaguzo S.S

St Joseph’s College Layibi 3-2 Jinja S.S

St Bernards S.S 2-3 Kawempe Muslim S.S

Amus College School 2-0 Dynamic S.S

St Mathias Kalemba 2-0 Nakwasi Seed S.S

Mengo S.S 0-2 Nyakasura School

Fort Portal S.S 2-0 Mityana S.S

Andy Mwesigwa S.S 1-2 Jinja Progressive Academy

Dokolo Progressive Academy 2-1 Nabumali High School

Wisdom High School 0-1 St Julian High School Gayaza

Arua S.S 0-2 Nkima S.S

Panyandol S.S 1-0 Africa With Love

Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi 0-2 Kibuli S.S

Tororo Progressive Academy 0-2 Kabalega S.S

Lake Side Masese 0-2 Mukono Kings

St Mary’s S.S Simbya 1-3 St Geralds S.S

Bishop Angero Negri College 1-0 London College Nansana

Aki Bua S.S 0-1 Ryakasinga CHE

Old Kampala S.S 0-1 St Kagwa High School Bushenyi

Alwa S.S 1-1 Sironko Progressive School

Kawempe Royal College 1-1 Kigumba Royal College

Nangwa High School 1-1 Kihanga S.S

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 1-1 Buddo S.S

Victoria High School 0-0 Mbale Progressive S.S