Amus College’s Cinderella story at this year’s Fresh Dairy Secondary School games continues after booking a slot in the final.

The Bukedea based school has defied odds to reach unprecedented heights and Sunday’s win over Mukono Parents sent them to another level.

In the game played at Kakyeka Stadium, Amus College once again needed a penalty shootout to progress.

Normal time ended goalless but the team coached by veteran tactician Frank ‘Video’ Anyau won the shootout 4-2.

It should be noted that they were subjected to a similar situation in the quarterfinals where they dumped out record winners Kawempe Muslim 10-9.

In the final, Amus College will face reigning Champions St. Noa Girls SS who won their semifinal clash against Rines SS 2-0.

The final will be played on Monday at Ntare Stadium as the 2023 games come to a climax.

These will be preceded by a third place playoff between Rines SS and Mukono Parents High School.