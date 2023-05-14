St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana are still on course to retaining their title in football at the ongoing Fresh Dairy Secondary School games in Mbarara City.

The reigning Champions claimed a 2-0 win over Rines SS in the first semifinal played at Kakyeka Stadium on Sunday.

A goal in either half by Rebecca Nyakake ensured St. Noa defeated Rines SS.

Nyakake opened the scores in the 28th minute capitalizing on a goalkeeping howler by Bridget Yuko Babirye.

She scored her second midway through the second half capitalizing on a goal meele when Rines failed to clear from a corner kick.

St. Noa will face either Mukono Parents High School or Amus College who face off in the other semifinal later in the day at Kakyeka Stadium.

The final will be played on Monday at Ntare Stadium.