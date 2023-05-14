

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba have commenced their bid for the Tanzania national rally championship title with a dominant performance.

In the Ford Fiesta rally5, Yasin topped all the five stages to clinch victory with a margin of 7 minutes and 12seconds.

“Tanzania is the home for my sponsors. The seasonal plan was to do all Tanzania rallies, and we intend to stick to that.

“This victory from Iringa gives us a good push to start off our season on a high. We enjoyed the event as the stages were nice and the car responded well throughout the day,” said Yasin.

The crew is currently pursuing the Africa rally as well as the Uganda national rally championship. The Tanzania rally becomes the third target of the season.

Gurpal Sandhu secured the second position while Manveer Birdi completed the podium in third position overall.

Charles Bicco finished fourth with Kevin Taylor and Sultan Chana finishing fifth and sixth respectively.