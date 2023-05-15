The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Football championship will have the group stages completed on Tuesday, 16th May at various grounds in Fort Portal tourism city.

At 9 A.M, debutants Mityana S.S face Buddo S.S at the Canon Apollo PTC playground.

Amus College face Mbale Progressive at Nyakasura 1 playground.

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya will take on Dynamic at Kitarasa playground as Lakeside SS Masese face Kigumba Royal College at Minor Seminary playground.

There will be games at 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM.

It is the battle for points to confirm the quarter final slots for most schools.