Football action during the 2023 USSSA games in Fort Portal city

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Football championship will have the group stages completed on Tuesday, 16th May at various grounds in Fort Portal tourism city.

At 9 A.M, debutants Mityana S.S face Buddo S.S at the Canon Apollo PTC playground.

Amus College face Mbale Progressive at Nyakasura 1 playground.

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya will take on Dynamic at Kitarasa playground as Lakeside SS Masese face Kigumba Royal College at Minor Seminary playground.

There will be games at 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM.

It is the battle for points to confirm the quarter final slots for most schools.

