West Ville High School edged Mpigi Mixed in a 1-0 victory in the 2023 USSSA Games at Kicwamba playground on Monday.

This was the fourth win for the Fort Portal-based side who have so far played five games.

The two sides came in the duel levelled at 10 points even though West Ville had a superior goal difference having played a game less.

In the 28th minute, Marvin Kabiito gave West Ville the lead to give the big home crowd a reason to get on their feet.

Kabito was so composed steps away from the goal line after being set up by Lucky Ivan he controlled the ball in style before he shot into the net.

Mpigi SS captain rose highest to node away a teasing ball by Mpigi Mixed just after the break.

Twelve minutes into the second stanza, Mpigi had a chance to level it but Dan Kiyimba’s effort went wide by inches after a loss of attention by West Ville’s backline.

West Ville captain Eric Tumwine made a timely clearance to get the ball off Kiyimba’s head who was left with only a goal-keeper to beat.

Mpigi Mixed grew in confidence and stature as they kept searching for a way back into the game as Victor Kazibwe sail an inch above the frame.

The game got so physical as either side limited all spaces making it a tough duel that forced the centre referee to issue out some cards hence restoring parity.

At the top of the hour, Abias Warren nearly doubled the lead but Mpigi Mixed custodian punched it wide

Gilbert Obege made a timely tackle to block West Ville’s counterattack that was engineered by Mubarak Shaban.

The victory takes West Ville to 13 points gathered in five games while Mpigi remains at 10 points from six games in Group C.