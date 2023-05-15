Overview: KCCA have won 7 and lost just once against BUL in games they have hosted

After going three games without a win, KCCA are desperate to return to winning ways when they host BUL at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro are joint top along with Vipers and SC Villa but are second on the table due to an inferior goal difference over leaders.

Remaining fixtures for the top three teams



Coming into the game, the hosts are without Head Coach Jackson Mayanja who serves the last of the games he is suspended following his outburst at Kitende as well as striker Tshisungu Kankonde who can only return next season.

Stand in Coach Charles Ssenyange alias Kadidi is aware of the task ahead of his lads.

“There are no easy games in the league and it will be difficult,” said Ssenyange. “But we know we must win to keep in the race. We need to score goals but also shutout opponents,” he added.

Charles “Kadidi” Ssenyange Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA are optimistic as their record at home against BUL is impregnable with five straight wins and only one defeat and as many draws in the last nine games.

BUL are yet to pick a win this year but have drawn their past four games on the trot.

Mustafa Kizza, Brian Majwega and Dominic Ayella are back from injuries for the hosts.

The reverse fixture at Njeru ended in a 1-1 draw as Julius Poloto cancelled out Vincent Zziwa early opener.

Tuesday May 16, 2023 fixtures 4pm

KCCA vs BUL – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Vipers vs Express FC – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

UPDF vs SC Villa – Military Grounds, Bombo

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Barifa stadium, Arua

Blacks Power vs Gaddafi – Akii Bua stadium, Lira

Maroons vs Onduparaka – Prisons Grounds, Luzira