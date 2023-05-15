Overview: Onduparaka will be relegated if they lose to Maroons and or if Busoga United beat Arua Hill at Barifa stadium, Arua

Onduparaka could become the first team to be relegated from the 2022/23 Premier League season if they fall to Maroons at Luzira on Tuesday.

The Caterpillars are at the base of the table with 16 points, eight points behind safety with only nine points to play for.

Busoga United’s Laban Tiibita

They must win at Luzira and also hope Busoga United who are away to Arua Hill on the same day are beaten.

They come into the showdown at Luzira optimistic after holding giants KCCA and Vipers in their last outings.

In the past seven meetings, Onduparaka hold edge with 3 wins against one with the rest in stalemates.

On the other hand, Maroons are in fine form with three wins and just one defeat in the last five matches.

The upcoming fixtures for the bottom four



📃 https://t.co/flwKPrEFR2 #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/N52fBouABY — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) May 15, 2023

Maroons could move fourth position with maximum points.

At the Akii Bua stadium, Lira, Blacks Power who sit second from bottom host Gaddafi.

Hussein Mbalangu’s charges lost the reverse fixture 3-1 and defeat could leave them on the brink of going down after just a single season in the premier league.

Hussein Mbalangu, Blacks Power Coach Credit: John Batanudde

The other fixture involving a side fighting for survival is UPDF who are at home against title chasing SC Villa.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants and Soltilo Bright Stars face off in the mid-table clash in the Wakiso derby at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

Tuesday May 16, 2023 fixtures 4pm

KCCA vs BUL – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Vipers vs Express FC – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

UPDF vs SC Villa – Military Grounds, Bombo

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Barifa stadium, Arua

Blacks Power vs Gaddafi – Akii Bua stadium, Lira

Maroons vs Onduparaka – Prisons Grounds, Luzira