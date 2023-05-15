Overview: The Bahrain para badminton international championship shuttles off on the 17th May and will climax on 23rd May 2023 in Manama city, Bahrain.

The Uganda Para-badminton national team remains optimistic to qualify for the Paralympics in Paris city, France come 2024.

A team of seven players was on Sunday, 14th May 2023 officially flagged off for the Bahrain para-badminton international in Manama city.

This championship shuttles off on the 17th May and will climax on 23rd May 2023.

Uganda’s team has two men and five ladies, officially flagged by Hon. Mpindi Bumaali, the president of the Uganda para-Olympic committee.

This flag off ceremony was held at the Youth Sharing Hall in Nsambya, a suburb of Kampala city.

Team composition:

Uganda’s team has the likes of Sarah Naziwa (WH1), Ali Mukasa Kibirango (WH2), Rose Nansereko (SL3), Elizabeth Mwesigwa (SL3), Hassana Mubiru (SL4), Sumini Mutesi (SU5) and Rita Asiimwe (SU5).

Fatumah Nabirungi and Edwin Masiiko travel as the coaches.

The battle for qualification points:

Hon Mpindi notified that this event will help Ugandan players to gain more points that will enable them to qualify for 2024 paralympics in Paris city, France.

“As we flag off our team to Bahrain, there is that urge to attain points for qualification to the Paralympics in Paris City, France. We are looking for points ahead of the February 2024 deadline” Mpindi noted.

Hon. Mpindi also called upon other people with disabilities to join para sports like para badminton, among others.

Edwin Masiiko, the Uganda Para- badminton coach believes tha the team will perform to the best of their expectation, given the good training held.

“We have trained well and the players are set to battle in Bahrain” Masiiko remarked.

One of the athletes, Sarah Naziwa confessed that she will optimally utilize the opportunity to collect points that will enable her to go for para- Olympics.

“This is my first time to compete outside Uganda after joining the sport in 2022. I am determine to collect the needed qualification points” Naziwa noted.

After the Bahrain para-badminton international, focus will turn to the 2023 Uganda international para-badminton in Kampala city (3rd to 9th July).

After the Uganda International, attention will be to the Africa Para Badminton event (11th to 16th July) in Kampala city too.

Both the Uganda International and Africa para badminton tournament are also part of the events that can win athletes qualification points for Paris 2024.