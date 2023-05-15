Amus College School players and officials celebrate the football success at Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara city

Overview:

The closing ceremony was graced by several dignitaries from the ministry of education and sports, USSSA, local government and other agencies.

Kakyeka Stadium in the heart of Mbarara city as full to capacity as the 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games one came to an end on Monday, May 15.

School buses, mini coasters and other cars as well motor cycles struggled for parking space within and out of the spacious sports facility.

Fans crowded the only built stands of this stadium as many stood by the internal fencing to catch every glimpse of action as the brass band from Uganda People’s Defences Forces (UPDF) performed.

Kings College Budo players and officials with their medals and trophy after victory in Rugby 15’s
UPDF Brass band entertained the people

This was moments before the final girls’ football match between Amus College and St Noa Girls.

Shayline Opisa struck the all-important goal of the game with a well-executed free kick from an acute angle.

The closing ceremony was graced by several dignitaries from the ministry of education and sports, USSSA, local government and other agencies.

Ismail Mulindwa, the director of standards in the ministry of education and sports was the chief guest, flanked by the commissioner ministry of education and sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya.

 “I appreciate the work of USSSA for the job well done to help the students engage in sports and develop their talents. This is key in the education system as well as development of their talents which could be a way of living in future times” Mulindwa said.

Ismail Mulindwa kicks the ball prior to the girls’ football final
Justus Mugisha, president of USSSA

USSSA president Justus Mugisha commended a number of parties that have made this tournament a success ranging from schools, the ministry of education and sports, Fresh Dairy (sponsors), students, coaches, umpires, referees, media to the fans, among others.

“I want to thank the different schools, Uganda head teachers’ association, the hosts (Ntare School and Mbarara High), the sponsors (Fresh Dairy), students, coaches, referees and umpires as well as the local community for the collective responsibility of making these games a success” Mugisha remarked.

Kibuli S.S Badminton team (Boys) recieve their winners’ medals and trophy USSSA president Emeritus Patrick Okanya

Each discipline had an outstanding player (MVP) rewarded with a trophy and Fresh Dairy T-Shirt.

Also, the top three schools received medals; gold, silver and bronze as well as trophies for the champions.

The next host is ear-marked to come from Eastern Uganda in 2024.

Top performers:

Badminton:

Girls:

MVP: Blessing Emily Bbira

  • Gold: Mbogo High School
  • Silver: Rubaga Girls
  • Bronze: St Michael International School

Boys:

MVP: Bruno Agaba (Kinawa High School)

  • Gold: Kibuli S.S
  • Silver: Kinawa High School
  • Bronze: Kibuli S.S

Table Tennis:

Girls:

MVP: Halima Astoolo (Mbogo High School)

  • Gold: Kibuli S.S
  • Silver: Mbogo College
  • Bronze: Mbogo High

Boys:

MVP: Shafik Batanda (Ubuntu High)

  • Gold: Kibuli S.S
  • Silver: St Andrew’s Ssanda
  • Bronze: Kawanda S.S

Tennis:

Girls:

MVP: Hellen Makumbi (Gayaza High School)

  • Gold: Kibuli S.S
  • Silver: Mount St. Mary’s Namagunga
  • Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls

Boys:

MVP: Matthew Barigye (Ntare School)

  • Gold: Kibuli S.S
  • Silver: Ntare School

Bronze:

Hockey:

Girls:

MVP: Anita Atim (Kakungulu Memorial)

  • Gold: Kakungulu Memorial
  • Silver: Bweranyangi Girls School
  • Bronze: Mount St. Mary’s College, Namagunga

Boys:

MVP: Ephraim Mutataale

  • Gold: Ntare School
  • Silver: Kakungulu Memorial
  • Bronze: St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK)

Basketball:

Girls:

MVP: Mary Amanyio (St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende)

  • Gold: St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende
  • Silver: St Noa Girls School
  • Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls

Boys:

MVP: Martin Saa Sita (Buddo S.S)

  • Gold: Buddo S.S
  • Silver: Elite High School, Bwebajja
  • Bronze: Mbogo Mixed

Rugby 15’s:

Girls:

MVP: Mariam Gamisha (Nkoma S.S)

  • Gold: Nkoma S.S
  • Silver: Entebbe Airforce S.S
  • Bronze: St Katherine S.S

Boys:

MVP:

  • Gold: Kings College Budo
  • Silver: Namilyango College
  • Bronze: St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK)

Football:

Girls:

MVP: Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim S.S)

  • Gold: Amus College School, Bukedea
  • Silver: St Noa Girls School
  • Bronze: Rines S.S.S

David Isabirye is a senior staff writer for Kawowo Sports where he covers most of the major events.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think