Overview:
The closing ceremony was graced by several dignitaries from the ministry of education and sports, USSSA, local government and other agencies.
Kakyeka Stadium in the heart of Mbarara city as full to capacity as the 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games one came to an end on Monday, May 15.
School buses, mini coasters and other cars as well motor cycles struggled for parking space within and out of the spacious sports facility.
Fans crowded the only built stands of this stadium as many stood by the internal fencing to catch every glimpse of action as the brass band from Uganda People’s Defences Forces (UPDF) performed.
This was moments before the final girls’ football match between Amus College and St Noa Girls.
Shayline Opisa struck the all-important goal of the game with a well-executed free kick from an acute angle.
Ismail Mulindwa, the director of standards in the ministry of education and sports was the chief guest, flanked by the commissioner ministry of education and sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya.
“I appreciate the work of USSSA for the job well done to help the students engage in sports and develop their talents. This is key in the education system as well as development of their talents which could be a way of living in future times” Mulindwa said.
USSSA president Justus Mugisha commended a number of parties that have made this tournament a success ranging from schools, the ministry of education and sports, Fresh Dairy (sponsors), students, coaches, umpires, referees, media to the fans, among others.
“I want to thank the different schools, Uganda head teachers’ association, the hosts (Ntare School and Mbarara High), the sponsors (Fresh Dairy), students, coaches, referees and umpires as well as the local community for the collective responsibility of making these games a success” Mugisha remarked.
Each discipline had an outstanding player (MVP) rewarded with a trophy and Fresh Dairy T-Shirt.
Also, the top three schools received medals; gold, silver and bronze as well as trophies for the champions.
The next host is ear-marked to come from Eastern Uganda in 2024.
Top performers:
Badminton:
Girls:
MVP: Blessing Emily Bbira
- Gold: Mbogo High School
- Silver: Rubaga Girls
- Bronze: St Michael International School
Boys:
MVP: Bruno Agaba (Kinawa High School)
- Gold: Kibuli S.S
- Silver: Kinawa High School
- Bronze: Kibuli S.S
Table Tennis:
Girls:
MVP: Halima Astoolo (Mbogo High School)
- Gold: Kibuli S.S
- Silver: Mbogo College
- Bronze: Mbogo High
Boys:
MVP: Shafik Batanda (Ubuntu High)
- Gold: Kibuli S.S
- Silver: St Andrew’s Ssanda
- Bronze: Kawanda S.S
Tennis:
Girls:
MVP: Hellen Makumbi (Gayaza High School)
- Gold: Kibuli S.S
- Silver: Mount St. Mary’s Namagunga
- Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls
Boys:
MVP: Matthew Barigye (Ntare School)
- Gold: Kibuli S.S
- Silver: Ntare School
Bronze:
Hockey:
Girls:
MVP: Anita Atim (Kakungulu Memorial)
- Gold: Kakungulu Memorial
- Silver: Bweranyangi Girls School
- Bronze: Mount St. Mary’s College, Namagunga
Boys:
MVP: Ephraim Mutataale
- Gold: Ntare School
- Silver: Kakungulu Memorial
- Bronze: St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK)
Basketball:
Girls:
MVP: Mary Amanyio (St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende)
- Gold: St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende
- Silver: St Noa Girls School
- Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls
Boys:
MVP: Martin Saa Sita (Buddo S.S)
- Gold: Buddo S.S
- Silver: Elite High School, Bwebajja
- Bronze: Mbogo Mixed
Rugby 15’s:
Girls:
MVP: Mariam Gamisha (Nkoma S.S)
- Gold: Nkoma S.S
- Silver: Entebbe Airforce S.S
- Bronze: St Katherine S.S
Boys:
MVP:
- Gold: Kings College Budo
- Silver: Namilyango College
- Bronze: St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK)
Football:
Girls:
MVP: Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim S.S)
- Gold: Amus College School, Bukedea
- Silver: St Noa Girls School
- Bronze: Rines S.S.S