Kakyeka Stadium in the heart of Mbarara city as full to capacity as the 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games one came to an end on Monday, May 15.

School buses, mini coasters and other cars as well motor cycles struggled for parking space within and out of the spacious sports facility.

Fans crowded the only built stands of this stadium as many stood by the internal fencing to catch every glimpse of action as the brass band from Uganda People’s Defences Forces (UPDF) performed.

Kings College Budo players and officials with their medals and trophy after victory in Rugby 15’s

UPDF Brass band entertained the people

This was moments before the final girls’ football match between Amus College and St Noa Girls.

Shayline Opisa struck the all-important goal of the game with a well-executed free kick from an acute angle.

The closing ceremony was graced by several dignitaries from the ministry of education and sports, USSSA, local government and other agencies.

Ismail Mulindwa, the director of standards in the ministry of education and sports was the chief guest, flanked by the commissioner ministry of education and sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya.

“I appreciate the work of USSSA for the job well done to help the students engage in sports and develop their talents. This is key in the education system as well as development of their talents which could be a way of living in future times” Mulindwa said.

Ismail Mulindwa kicks the ball prior to the girls’ football final

Justus Mugisha, president of USSSA

USSSA president Justus Mugisha commended a number of parties that have made this tournament a success ranging from schools, the ministry of education and sports, Fresh Dairy (sponsors), students, coaches, umpires, referees, media to the fans, among others.

“I want to thank the different schools, Uganda head teachers’ association, the hosts (Ntare School and Mbarara High), the sponsors (Fresh Dairy), students, coaches, referees and umpires as well as the local community for the collective responsibility of making these games a success” Mugisha remarked.

Kibuli S.S Badminton team (Boys) recieve their winners’ medals and trophy USSSA president Emeritus Patrick Okanya

Each discipline had an outstanding player (MVP) rewarded with a trophy and Fresh Dairy T-Shirt.

Also, the top three schools received medals; gold, silver and bronze as well as trophies for the champions.

The next host is ear-marked to come from Eastern Uganda in 2024.

Top performers:

Badminton:

Girls:

MVP: Blessing Emily Bbira

Gold : Mbogo High School

: Mbogo High School Silver : Rubaga Girls

: Rubaga Girls Bronze: St Michael International School

Boys:

MVP: Bruno Agaba (Kinawa High School)

Gold : Kibuli S.S

: Kibuli S.S Silver : Kinawa High School

: Kinawa High School Bronze: Kibuli S.S

Table Tennis:

Girls:

MVP: Halima Astoolo (Mbogo High School)

Gold : Kibuli S.S

: Kibuli S.S Silver : Mbogo College

: Mbogo College Bronze: Mbogo High

Boys:

MVP: Shafik Batanda (Ubuntu High)

Gold: Kibuli S.S

Silver : St Andrew’s Ssanda

: St Andrew’s Ssanda Bronze: Kawanda S.S

Tennis:

Girls:

MVP: Hellen Makumbi (Gayaza High School)

Gold : Kibuli S.S

: Kibuli S.S Silver : Mount St. Mary’s Namagunga

: Mount St. Mary’s Namagunga Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls

Boys:

MVP: Matthew Barigye (Ntare School)

Gold : Kibuli S.S

: Kibuli S.S Silver: Ntare School

Bronze:

Hockey:

Girls:

MVP: Anita Atim (Kakungulu Memorial)

Gold : Kakungulu Memorial

: Kakungulu Memorial Silver : Bweranyangi Girls School

: Bweranyangi Girls School Bronze: Mount St. Mary’s College, Namagunga

Boys:

MVP: Ephraim Mutataale

Gold : Ntare School

: Ntare School Silver : Kakungulu Memorial

: Kakungulu Memorial Bronze: St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK)

Basketball:

Girls:

MVP: Mary Amanyio (St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende)

Gold : St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende

: St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende Silver : St Noa Girls School

: St Noa Girls School Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls

Boys:

MVP: Martin Saa Sita (Buddo S.S)

Gold : Buddo S.S

: Buddo S.S Silver : Elite High School, Bwebajja

: Elite High School, Bwebajja Bronze: Mbogo Mixed

Rugby 15’s:

Girls:

MVP: Mariam Gamisha (Nkoma S.S)

Gold : Nkoma S.S

: Nkoma S.S Silver : Entebbe Airforce S.S

: Entebbe Airforce S.S Bronze: St Katherine S.S

Boys:

MVP:

Gold: Kings College Budo

Kings College Budo Silver : Namilyango College

: Namilyango College Bronze: St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK)

Football:

Girls:

MVP: Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim S.S)

Gold : Amus College School, Bukedea

: Amus College School, Bukedea Silver : St Noa Girls School

: St Noa Girls School Bronze: Rines S.S.S