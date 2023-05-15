Overview: This is the umpteenth time that St Mary’s Kitende was triumphant over St Noa Girls in a well contested basketball duel at Ntare School courts.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Basketball):

Finals:

Girls:

St Noa Girls School 50-65 St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende

Boys:

Buddo S.S 67-48 Elite High School, Bwebajja

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende are the champions of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary Games in girls’ basketball.

This followed a 65-50 victory over rivals St Noa Girls School in a pulsating finale played at Ntare school courts on Monday, May 15, 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende was dominant throughout the all the four periods of the game.

St Mary’s Kitende basketball team (Girls)

They led 11-9 in the opening period and extended the lead to 32-22 by the half way mark thanks to the industriousness of Winfred Akello and skipper Slyvia Nantongo.

In the third period, the writing was already well pasted on the wall that victory was eminent as they were in a comfort zone 44-32.

The final damage was inflicted in the final period (21-18) to amass 65-50. Gift Koanga was outstanding for St Noa Girls School.

This is the umpteenth time that St Mary’s Kitende was triumphant.

St Noa Girls Gift Koanga defends against St Mary’s Kitende Winfred Akello

Skipper Nantongo tag the victory as “sweet” attributing the feat to diligence and good preparations.

“This is a sweet victory. We worked so hard during training before traveling here (in Mbarara). Even at the championship, we were unified and worked tirelessly. I thank the school management, our coaches, fellow players and the fans” Nantongo revealed.

St Noa Girls against St Mary’s Kitende (black)

Meanwhile, Buddo S.S won the boys’ title in convincing fashion, coming top over Elite High School Bwebajja clinically; 67-48 at the Mbarara High School courts.

The games climaxed on Monday evening at Kakyeka stadium with a girls’ football final between St Noa Girls and Amus College.

Hockey, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis and Rugby 15’s were the other games played.