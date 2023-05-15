Overview:
In 2018, SC Villa was chasing the league crown but fell to UPDF 1-0 in fourth last game of the season and the Jogoos never recovered and went on to finish third
SC Villa return to action for the first time since a 1-0 defeat at Maroons when they visit bogey side UPDF at Bombo on Tuesday.
The highly anticipated clash will see two sides battling for different motives as the Jogoos are in for a title race while the army side are still to confirm their safety.
In 2018, Villa was gunning for the league title when they fell to the army side at Bombo and the current squad will be out to avoid a repeat of the same.
In the end, the Jogoos finished third behind Vipers and KCCA and that will be history they want to avoid as they aim to win the league for the first time in over 20 years.
Villa won the reverse fixture 2-0 with Charles Bbaale and Ivan Bogere scoring the goals.
They will be aiming to complete their first double over the army side since 2016/17 season.
A win for UPDF will all but secure safety with two games left while one for Villa will keep hopes of challenging for the big award this year.
Tuesday May 16, 2023 fixtures 4pm
- KCCA vs BUL – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo
- Vipers vs Express FC – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende
- UPDF vs SC Villa – Military Grounds, Bombo
- Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso
- Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Barifa stadium, Arua
- Blacks Power vs Gaddafi – Akii Bua stadium, Lira
- Maroons vs Onduparaka – Prisons Grounds, Luzira