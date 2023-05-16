Overview: Favourites St Henry's College Kitovu battles London College Nansana at 9 AM (Canon Apollo PTC playground) in one of the round of 16 duels at the 2023 USSSA Football championships.

The full round of 16 fixtures at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) football championships have been confirmed at Nyakasura school on Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

The schools’ representatives met at the games’ secretariat and picked the venues for the respective games to be played.

The meeting was chaired by the chairperson of the national organizing committee, Richard Muhumuza.

Richard Muhumuza, chairman national organizing committee, USSSA Football 2023 addressing the media on Tuesday, 16th May at Nyakasura school | Credit: David Isabirye

This happened after the grueling group stage matches were played on Tuesday, 16th May 2023 at a couple of venues in Fort Portal tourism city.

St Henry’s College Kitovu battles London College Nansana at 9 AM (Canon Apollo PTC playground).

At the same time, host school West Ville will face St Joseph’s College Layibi (Kichwamba playground).

The next set of matches will happen at 11 AM. Jinja Progressive Academy will play Royal Giant High School Mityana (Canon Apollo PTC Core playground) whilst Buddo S.S shall take on Kigumba Royal at Kichwamba.

Buddo S.S star player Jimmyy Kalema shoots for glory at Kichwamba Technical playground

Bishop Negri College will play defending champions St Mary’s Kitende during the 1 PM duel at Kichwamba Technical college playground.

At the same time, Standard High Zzana lock-horns against Kamempe Muslim at Canon Apollo PTC Core playground.

The final two games will see Mukono Kings against Amus College at Kichumba College playground whilst record winners Kibuli S.S will battle Nkoma S.S at 3 PM at Canon Apollo PTC Core playground.

Amus College School (in white) against Mbale Progressive Academy on Tuesday at the Nyakasura playground II. Amus College won 2-0 | Credit: David Isabirye

Full Games (Round of 16):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs London College Nansana (9 AM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground Westville Vs St Joseph College Layibi (9 AM) – Kichwamba Technical college playground – Live on TVJ Buddo S.S Vs Kigumba Royal (11 AM) – Kichwamba Technical College Playground – Live on TV Jinja Progressive Academy Vs Royal Giant Mityana – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground Bishop Negri Vs St Mary’s Kitende (1 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC Playground Standard Zana Vs Kawempe Muslim (1 PM) – Kichuwamba Technical College playground – Live on TV Mukono Kings Vs Amus College Bukedea (3pm) – Kichuwamba Technical College Playground – Live on Tv. Kibuli S.S Vs Nkoma S.S (3 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground

St Mary’s Kitende Football team. They play Bishop Negri at the round of 16 stage