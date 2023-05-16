Shariph Kimbowa scored in each half as Wakiso Giants completed a double over Soltilo Bright Stars at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

The big centre forward scored in the 45th and 63rd minute to ensure the hosts took all points home.

Kimbowa who had missed a penalty in the 42nd minute sending his effort just wide despite goalie Hassan Matovu falling the wrong side made amends three minutes later with a beautiful control and turn inside the area.

He completed his brace in the 63rd minute after a solo run from the centre line getting at the ball over the top from Apollo Kagogwe.

Titus Ssematimba, Moses Aliro and Alex Komakech came close for the hosts but were denied by Matovu in Bright Stars goal.

At the other end, Bashir Ssekagya kept out Nelson Ssenkatuka from a free kick on his way for a 5th clean sheet in six games.

The win lifts the Purple Sharks to 7th position with 36 points, one ahead of Asaph Mwebaze’s men who still have two games to complete the season.

Tuesday May 16 Results

KCCA 1-0 BUL

Vipers 5-2 Express FC

UPDF 02 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants 2-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Arua Hill 1-4 Busoga United

Blacks Power 3-2 Gaddafi

Maroons 1-0 Onduparaka