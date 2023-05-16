Overview: Amus College School head coach Nimrod Kintu is not wary of the threat Mukono Kings could present during the round of 16 stage.

Amus College School head coach Nimrod Kintu is not wary of the threat Mukono Kings could present during the round of 16 stage.

The two schools face off at the first knock out round on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 (3 pm) at Kichwamba Technical College playground.

“We are more hungry at the knock out stage. Amus College is set to face any opposition during this critical round” Kintu whose side beat Mbale Progressive during the last group stage game revealed.

Against Mbale Progressive Academy, Amus College won 2-0 with two first half goals by Bran Toto Majubu and Abdulrazak Muzamiru at Nyakasura II playground.

Both goals came in the opening stanza with Majubu scoring the opener off Muzamiru’s donkeywork.

Shafik Nsubuga then provided for Muzamiru’s second goal.

Amus College School (in white) against Mbale Progressive Academy on Tuesday at the Nyakasura playground II. Amus College won 2-0

Meanwhile, there are seven other fixtures at the round of 16 to be played on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The quarterfinals and other classification games will come next on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion.

Full round of 16 games (Wednesday, May 17, 2023):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs London College Nansana (9 AM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground Westville Vs St Joseph College Layibi (9 AM) – Kichwamba Technical college playground – Live on TVJ Buddo S.S Vs Kigumba Royal (11 AM) – Kichwamba Technical College Playground – Live on TV Jinja Progressive Academy Vs Royal Giant Mityana – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground Bishop Negri Vs St Mary’s Kitende (1 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC Playground Standard Zana Vs Kawempe Muslim (1 PM) – Kichuwamba Technical College playground – Live on TV Mukono Kings Vs Amus College Bukedea (3pm) – Kichuwamba Technical College Playground – Live on Tv. Kibuli S.S Vs Nkoma S.S (3 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground