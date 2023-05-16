Event: NSSF Kampala Hills Run

Date: Sunday, 2nd July 2023

Start & Finish: Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, Kampala

Total Distance: 21 KM

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has announced the 2023 edition of the NSSF Kampala Hills Run.

NSSF’s flagship charity run aimed at mobilising funds to improve learning conditions in public primary schools through refurbishment, sanitation, and provision of digital labs returns after a two-year hiatus, mainly due to COVID-19.

The run will take place on Sunday, 2nd July 2023 at Kololo Independence Grounds traversing selected hills of Kampala, covering 21km.

NSSF Ag Managing Director Patrick Ayota commented about the value of their participation.

“Over the years, the Fund has endeavoured to be a responsible corporate citizen, by supporting underprivileged communities. We do this by focusing our interventions on 4 themes – Health, Education, Youth, and the Underprivileged groups, as provided for in our Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

“Our interventions have contributed to solving some of the challenges sections of our communities face and inspired other corporate institutions to contribute, either in partnership with the Fund or on their own.

“I am therefore excited to announce our next major intervention in the Education Sector, through the NSSF Kampala Hills Run, our flagship Charity Run to mobilise funds to improve public schools through refurbishment, improvement of sanitation and provision of digital labs,” Ayota noted.

Patrick Ayota, Ag Managing Director NSSF

“This year, we hope to raise Ushs 1 billion to support our interventions in at least 10 public primary schools across the country. I, therefore, call upon all well-meaning Ugandans to join us in this noble cause as individuals, groups, or corporate institutions to inspire the next doctor, teacher, pilot, lawyer, or Minister,” Ayota added.

The Uganda Athletics Federation, who are the technical partner for the Run, will map the route and undertake all necessary verification to ensure that it is safe for our runners.

To register for the run, groups or organizations can register through the NSSF website at https://www.nssfug.org/nssfrun or selected Housing Finance Bank branches in Kampala.

Individual participants can also register and obtain a kit at Ushs 25,000 by dialing *217*277# on Airtel or MTN networks.