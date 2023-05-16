Allan Okello won and converted a penalty in the first half to keep KCCA’s pursuit of the league crown alive as they overcome BUL at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

The midfielder, on loan from Algeria’s AC Paradou came down under a slight challenge in the area with referee Lucky Kasalirwe pointing to the spot despite protest from the BUL players.

Okello converted to give the Kasasiro the lead which they held on till the final whistle leaving Simeon Masaba still searching for his first league win at BUL FC.

Benjamin Ochan was named Man of the Match as he shut out a couple of BUL efforts to ensure KCCA remain level on points – 49 with leaders Vipers who beat Express 5-2 at Kitende.

KCCA’s last two games are against Busoga United (away) and Soltilo Bright Stars (home).

Tuesday May 16 Results

KCCA 1-0 BUL

Vipers 5-2 Express FC

UPDF 02 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants 2-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Arua Hill 1-4 Busoga United

Blacks Power 3-2 Gaddafi

Maroons 1-0 Onduparaka