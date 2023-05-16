St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) head coach Fred Kasende revealed that they are taking a game at a time than getting carried away by their splendid group performance.

SHACK sealed the summit of Group A after thumping Tororo Town College 6-0 in the ongoing USSSA Games being held in Fort Portal City.

Lawrence Walakira, Jonathan Bugembe, Godfrey Sekibengo, Marvin Lubega and Dramke Denish (brace) were on target to guide the side to the round of 16 with ease.

“We have already achieved our target coming into the tournament because the assignment was making it out of the group,” Kasekende told Kawowo Sports.

“Now that we are in the knockout stages, I think we should plan for one game at a time to see how far we can go in the ongoing tournament,” he added.

In the seven games played in the group, SHACK managed to win six and draw once thus collecting 19 points from the available 21.

SMACK’s sharp front line has so far bagged 27 goals and conceded twice which explains their urge to go forward as well as consciousness at the back.

“We are still building our team. At SHACK it’s discipline and holistic education, those enable us to mould a complete athlete that can compete at any level.”

“I am glad the boys have given their best during the group stage but are so confident they can as well get better in the games ahead because they are so disciplined and committed to representing the school in the best manner,” he underlined.

SHACK will go to the knockout stages well-motivated after beating the defending champions St Mary’s Kitende (SMASK) 2-1 in a game they played most of the time a man down.

In the quarterfinals, SHACK will take on London College Nasana in the Round of 16.

While SMASK which finished second in Group A will play against Bishop Ngeri in the last 16.

SHACK’s full Group results

SHACK 6-0 Tororo Town College

SHACK 6-0 Teso College

SHACK 4-0 Nakaseke International

SHACK 5-0 Bishop Comboni

SHACK 3-0 Jinja Comprehensive

SHACK 2-1 SMASK

SHACK 1-1 Latifah Mixed