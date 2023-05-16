SC Villa remained tied on points -49 with leaders Vipers and second placed KCCA after beating hosts UPDF 2-0 at Military Grounds in Bombo.

Gift Fred and Charles Bbaale scored in the second half to boost the Jogoos title charge and leave UPDF on the brink of relegation.

Gift put the Jogoos in the lead in the 50th minute before Bbaale put the icing on the cake with his 11th goals of the season.

Villa who play Blacks Power and URA at home in their remaining two games stay third on the table due to an inferior goal difference.

Both Villa’s rivals KCCA and Vipers won their respective games to ensure the title race will go down to the wire.

Tuesday May 16 Results

KCCA 1-0 BUL

Vipers 5-2 Express FC

UPDF 02 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants 2-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Arua Hill 1-4 Busoga United

Blacks Power 3-2 Gaddafi

Maroons 1-0 Onduparaka