Vipers kept their position at the summit of the table after walloping visiting Express FC 5-2 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Second half substitute Cromwell Rwothomio grabbed a brace to add on earlier strikes from Bright Anukani, Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa.

Marvin Oshaba and Joseph Akandwanaho scored the consolation goals for the Red Eagles.

Anukani set the ball rolling in the 15th minute following a penalty after Lumala Abdu was fouled in the area.

Sentamu doubled the lead two minutes later before Akandwanaho halved the deficit five minutes to the break but Karisa extended the lead at the stroke of halftime.

Oshaba put the game back in contention in the 56th minute but Rwothomio put the icing on the cake with two goals inside five minutes scoring in the 81st and 86th minutes respectively.

Vipers are on 49 points same as KCCA and Villa who won their games as well but the Venoms have a superior goal difference.

They visit BUL and host Busoga United in their last two games.

Tuesday May 16 Results

KCCA 1-0 BUL

Vipers 5-2 Express FC

UPDF 02 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants 2-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Arua Hill 1-4 Busoga United

Blacks Power 3-2 Gaddafi

Maroons 1-0 Onduparaka