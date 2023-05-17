Overview: Kibuli S.S completed their group H matches unbeaten, attaining a maximum 21 points and scoring 15 goals off 7 matches with none conceded thus far.

Kibuli Secondary School won all their seven group H matches on group H at the on-going 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) matches in Fort Portal Tourism city.

The record Uganda schools’ football champions completed their group H matches unbeaten, attaining a maximum 21 points and scoring 15 goals off 7 matches with none conceded thus far.

Kibuli Secondary School’s last group stage game was the 1-0 win over a spirited Kabalega S.S at the St Peter’s Minor seminary playground along Kasese road on Tuesday.

Skipper Peter Abaliga scored the all-important goal in the first half following great interplay with midfielders Umar Bashir and Express’ Dawson Mafumu.

The 11 time champions will however need to thank goalkeeper Ashraf Lukyamuzi, an S1 student for a couple of pin-point saves including a one against one with the Kabalega lead forward.

At the round of 16, Kibuli S.S will take on Mbale’s Nkoma S.S at the Canon Apollo playground at 3 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Kibuli SS head coach Emuron Recoba and his assistant Moses “Muko” Kayemba on the touchline at St Peter’s minor seminary playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Head coach Emuron Recoba, who is assisted by Moses “Muko” Kayemba asserts they will give 101 percent in the game.

“We shall fight until the last minute of the game. I have told my players to deliver 101%. We are physically and mentally set for Nkoma S.S” Recoba stated.

Meanwhile, there are seven other fixtures at the round of 16 to be played on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The quarterfinals and other classification games will come next on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion.

Kibuli S.S matches:

Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 Kihanga Secondary School

Kihanga Secondary School Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 Lotuke Seed Secondary School

Lotuke Seed Secondary School Tororo Progressive Academy 0-7 Kibuli Secondary School

Nganwa High School 0-1 Kibuli Secondary School

Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi 0-2 Kibuli Secondary School

Kibuli Secondary School 2-0 Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School Kabalega Secondary School 0-1 Kibuli Secondary School

Full round of 16 games (Wednesday, May 17, 2023):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs London College Nansana (9 AM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground Westville Vs St Joseph College Layibi (9 AM) – Kichwamba Technical college playground – Live on TVJ Buddo S.S Vs Kigumba Royal (11 AM) – Kichwamba Technical College Playground – Live on TV Jinja Progressive Academy Vs Royal Giant Mityana – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground Bishop Negri Vs St Mary’s Kitende (1 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC Playground Standard Zana Vs Kawempe Muslim (1 PM) – Kichuwamba Technical College playground – Live on TV Mukono Kings Vs Amus College Bukedea (3pm) – Kichuwamba Technical College Playground – Live on Tv. Kibuli S.S Vs Nkoma S.S (3 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground