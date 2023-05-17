Overview: On-form St Henry’s College Kitovu have secured their slot in the on-going Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys) – Round of 16

St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi

St Henry’s College Kitovu out-witted London College Nansana 4-1 on a dampened Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground in Nyakasura on the morning of Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Reagan Ssekisambu, John Innocent Kisolo, Denis Dramuke and the big forward Jonathan Bugembe scored the goals for the Masaka based school coached by Kasekende.

St Henry’s College Kitovu head coach Kasekende talks to the players at half time

Hamis Mulondo pulled back the consolation for London College Nansana.

Ssekisambu broke the resilience of London College Nansana with a quick turn and shoot effort from 18 yards on the quarter hour mark.

Three minutes later, Kisolo struck from 40 yards past goalkeeper Walter Chandia to extend the lead and establish a 2-0 margin by the half time break.

Dramuke tapped home from close range for the third goal and the icing on the cake was applied by Bugembe with a free header.

Mulondo got a consolation for London College Nansana to give the scoreline a respectable second look.

Meanwhile, Fort Portal based West Ville High School needed a 5-4 post match penalty to win over St Joseph College Layibi at the the Kichwamba Technical playground.

Normal time of this match had ended goal-less.

The other round of 16 fixtures will be played on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The quarterfinals and other classification games will come next on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion.

Full round of 16 games (Wednesday, May 17, 2023):

St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-0 London College Nansana Westville 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi Buddo S.S Vs Kigumba Royal (11 AM) – Kichwamba Technical College Playground – Live on TV Jinja Progressive Academy Vs Royal Giant Mityana – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground Bishop Negri Vs St Mary’s Kitende (1 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC Playground Standard Zana Vs Kawempe Muslim (1 PM) – Kichuwamba Technical College playground – Live on TV Mukono Kings Vs Amus College Bukedea (3pm) – Kichuwamba Technical College Playground – Live on Tv. Kibuli S.S Vs Nkoma S.S (3 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground