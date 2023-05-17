Overview: St Mary's Kitende, a 10 time national school’s champion will now face Standard High School Zzana in an all Wakiso duel during one of the four quarter final duels.

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende progressed to the quarter finals of the 2023 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition in Fort Portal city on Wednesday, May 17.

This followed a 6-0 one-sided victory over Bishop Negri College at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

Habib Oloya, Hakim Mutebi, Fred Muwanguzi, Abdulnoor Nsereko, Olimi Nyarwa and Sam Lukooye scored for Abel Male and Joackim Mukungu’s coached side.

Olimi also missed a first half penalty that would have Kitende the early lead.

Abdulnoor Nsereko (holding the ball) is congratulated by Habib Oloya after scoring | Credit: David Isabirye

The 10 time national school’s champions will now face Standard High School Zzana in an all Wakiso duel during one of the four quarter final duels.

Meanwhile, Buddo S.S beat Kiryadongo based Kigumba Royal College 3-0 at the Kichwamba Technical College playground.

Joseph Kizza, Jimmy Kalema and Dennis Kisiriko scored the goals for the 2009 USSSA football champions.

Buddo S.S will now face Royal Giant, Mityana in the last four stage.

Royal Giant Mityana rallied from a goal down to beat Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) 4-2 in post-match penalties at Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

JIPRA took the early lead through James Jarieko’s header inside the first ten minutes.

Aggressive forward Isa Bugembe equalized for Royal Giant in the second half to send the game into post-match penalties.

Bishop Negri College with a defensive wall against St Mary’s Kitende free-kick | Credit: David sabirye

Other round of 16 games:

In the earlier game at CANON Apollo PTC Core playground, St Henry’s College Kitovu humbled London College Nansana 4-1.

Reagan Ssekisambu, John Innocent Kisolo, Denis Dramuke and the big forward Jonathan Bugembe scored the goals for the Masaka based school.

Hamis Mulondo pulled back the consolation for London College Nansana.

Fort Portal based West Ville High School needed a 5-4 post match penalty to win over St Joseph College Layibi at the the Kichwamba Technical playground.

Normal time of this match had ended goal-less.

St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion.

Full round of 16 games (Wednesday, May 17, 2023):

St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-0 London College Nansana Westville 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (1) – 1 (3) Royal Giant Mityana Bishop Negri 0-6 St Mary’s Kitende Standard Zana 0 (4) – 0 (3) Kawempe Muslim Mukono Kings Vs Amus College Bukedea (3pm) – Kichuwamba Technical College Playground – Live on Tv. Kibuli S.S Vs Nkoma S.S (3 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground