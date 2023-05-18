Overview: Amus College School will now face St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende in the semi-finals on Friday, 19th May 2023. The other semi-final match up will be between St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) and Royal Giant High School, Mityana.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Quarter finals (Thursday, 18th May):

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Amus College School has qualified for the 2023 East Africa football championship that will be staged in Huye city, Rwanda this August.

The development comes after a spirited 3-1 win over Kibuli Secondary School at the Nyakasura 1 playground on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

This was during the last quarterfinal match at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Football championship played.

Bran Toto Majubu, lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth and John Brian Otim scored for Amus College School.

Davis Busuluuwa got the consolation for Kibuli Secondary School.

Amus College players and a fan celebrate their second goal

Majubu gave Amus College the first half lead before Busuulwa made amends for Kibuli in the opening stages of the second half.

Oyirwoth scored from long range with 20 minutes to play before Otim’s wonder strike from over 40 yards off an acute angle near the corner flag.

Amus College School will now face St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende in the semi-finals on Friday, 19th May 2023.

Dennis Ssemujju takes on Kibuli S.S defender Gatwack

St Mary’s Kitende overcame rivals Standard High School Zzana 2-1 during the exciting Wakiso derby.

Forward Habib Oloya and defender Ronald Madoi scored for St Mary’s Kitende.

Both Oloya and Madoi are players licensed at Wakiso Giants Football Club in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Hamzah Ntangunzire got the consolation for Standard High School, Zzana.

The other semi-final match up will be between St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) and Royal Giant High School, Mityana.

SHACK eliminated Rwenzori zone representative West Ville High School 1-0 and Royal Giant High School Mityana ejected Buddo S.S by the same scoreline.

Jonathan Kyalema was the goal scorer for SHACK.

Annest Ankunda’s first minute goal inspired Royal Giant High School, Mityana.

The semi-finals will happen on Friday, 19th May 2023 with the finals coming on the subsequent day.

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende is the reigning champion.

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi