There will be no room for error on Friday as Blacks Power and UPDF continue to fight for league survival away from home.

Blacks Power make the trip to Arua to face already relegated Onduparaka while UPDF visit Jinja army side Gaddafi FC.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men come into the game second from bottom with 23 points, three adrift of UPDF who are one place above.

However, the army side have played one more game and so Blacks Power are aware that winning all their remaining games assures them of another season in the top division.

Against Onduparaka, they face a wounded lion with nothing but pride to play for which makes the tie a tough one.

On other hand, UPDF who lost 2-0 to title chasing SC Villa understand that they must win to keep survival hopes alive and also pray that Blacks Power falters.

Elsewhere on the afternoon, Express who are now winless in six league games will host on form Maroons at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Friday 19th May 2023.

· Onduparaka FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· Express FC Vs Maroons FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm)

· Gaddafi FC Vs UPDF FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)

Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

· BUL FC Vs Vipers SC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· SC Villa Vs Blacks Power FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kavuma Recreation Ground-Wakiso (4:00pm)

· URA FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm)

· Busoga United FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)