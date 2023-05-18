Overview: After the grueling group stage matches of the 2023 Wakiso district annual sports tournament, Kakiri’s Hamza Pere is leading scorer with 4 goals to his name.

Wakiso district woman member of parliament Hon. Betty Ethel Naluyima has urged the youth in Wakiso to embrace sports for talent development.

Hon. Naluyima, also the publicity secretary of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for children and shadow minister for local Government was officiating at the start of the 2023 Wakiso district annual sports tournament at Kasanje town council and Buyege parish playgrounds.

Hon Betty Ethel Naluyima kicks a football to officially open the tournament

I appeal to the young people to embrace sports for talent development. This is one of the ways to live sustainable lives and contribute to the community. Hon. Betty Ethel Naluyima, Wakiso district woman Member of Parliament

The 2023 Wakiso district annual sports tournament has attracted the youth from all over the 2 town councils/sub-counties/divisions that make up Wakiso district.

Hon Betty Ethel Naluyima greets a young gentleman prior to kick off

Hon Naluyima graced the official opening of the football competition where five teams were engaged in a number of games basing on a round robin format.

In some of the opening matches on Wednesday, 17th May 2023, Katabi humbled Kasanje 4-1, Namayumba and Kajjansi shared the spoils goalless, Namayumba overcame Katabi 1-0 and Kasanje were 3-1 winners over Katabi.

One of the football matches bein played

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, there were two matches played.

Kajjansi won 3-2 over Kakiri in a five goal thriller whilst Namayumba and Kasanje played to a non-scoring stalemate.

Kakiri’s Hamza Pere is leading scorer with 4 goals to his name.

Umar Mubiru (Kajjansi), Gerald Kagaba (Katabi) and Allan Mugisha (Kasanje) all have three goals apiece.

There are two players with two goals each; Mike Kimera (Namayumba) and Tonny Musolin (Kasanje).

Hon Betty Ethel Naluyima with a community football team

The outstanding players are Ryan Figo Kizito (Kajjansi), Mike Kimera (Kasanje), Tonny Musolin (Kasanje), Richard Nsubuga (Kakiri), Gerald Kagaba (Katabi), Sulaiman Ssali (Namayumba), Shabullah Busubwo (Namayumba) and Michael Kalanzi (Kajjansi).

With Kakiri eliminated, the qualified teams for the semi-finals are; Kajjansi, Namayumba, Katabi and Kasanje.

Namayumba plays Katabi at Buyege playground whilst Kajjansi and Kasanje will face off at the Town council playground.

Both the semi-finals (9 am) and finals (2 pm) will be played on Friday, 19th May 2023.

Katabi town council team head coach addresses the players during a talk session. Katabi faces Namayumba in the semi-finals

The main essence of this tournament is foster unity among the youth in Wakiso district, promote sports talents by providing a platform to showcase the different personalities and keep the youth healthy through exercising.

The match officials with Hon. Naluyima

Group stage results:

Wednesday, 17th May 2023:

Katabi 4-1 Kasanje

Kasanje Namayumba 0-0 Kajjansi

Kajjansi Namayumba 1-0 Katabi

Katabi Kasanje 3-1 Kakiri

Thursday, May 18, 2023:

Kakiri 2-3 Kajansi

Kajansi Namayumba 0-0 Kasanje

One of the teams

Friday, May 19, 2023:

Semifinals (9 AM):

Namayumba Vs Katabi – Buyege Pitch

Kajjansi Vs Kasanje – Town Council pitch

Finals (2 PM):

Namayumba or Katabi Vs Kajjansi or Kasanje – Town Council pitch

The lead organizer of this tournament is Hon Immaculate Mazzi Nkinzi.

Hon. Betty Ethel Naluyima (third from left) with other leaders outside Kasanje Town council offices

Part of the crowd watching the matches