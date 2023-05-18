Overview: Simba (1993) and SC Villa (1992) are the last teams from East Africa to play in a Caf continental final match. But Young Africans is the first in modern era

USM Alger 2-0 ASEC Mimosas [Agg: 2-0]

Marumo Gallants 1-2 Yanga [Agg: 1-4]

Young Africans became the first side from East Africa to reach a continental final since Uganda’s SC Villa and local rivals Simba in the early 90s after edging South Africa’s Marumo Gallants.

The Tanzanian outfit overcame the South African side 4-1 on aggregate winning both games including a 2-1 win at the Royal Bafokeng stadium.

DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele scored and assisted Kelvin Musonda in the win.

They become not only the first team from Tanzania but also from the CECAFA region to reach a continental final in the modern era of Caf continental matches.

Ugandan international Khalid Aucho played in both games but will miss the first leg of the final clash with Algeria’s USM Alger after he got booked.

“I am very happy to take this team to the CAF Confederation Cup final. We are the first Tanzanian team to do so and it is a huge achievement for us. Now, we will try to win this Cup,”



This is USMA’s first continental final since 2015 when they played in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.