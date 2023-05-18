Kitara Football Club from Hoima city are Champions of the 2022/23 FUFA Big League.

The Royals claimed the crown on the final day of the season after edging past Kaaro Karungi at Kigaaya Playground.

In a game watched by a mammoth crowd, Paul Mucureezi scored the lone goal of the game.

The former Vipers forward converted from the spot in the 37th minute after Paddy Muhumuza was fouled in the box.

The win meant Kitara finished the season on 61 points, one ahead of Mbarara City FC who also won their home game 3-0 against already relegated Northern Gateway.

Kitara secured promotion last week after defeating Adjumani Town Council.

Kitara and Mbarara City have been joined by NEC FC as the three teams promoted to the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.