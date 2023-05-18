Overview: Ssekagya has only conceded one goal in his last matches for Wakiso Giants - a penalty against Express FC

Wakiso Giants’ goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya was delighted with another clean sheet to his name in the 2-0 win over Soltilo Bright Stars.

The custodian made a couple of stops to deny Nelson Ssenkatuka and Sam Ssenyonjo to ensure he shut out opponents for his 5th clean sheet in six matches.

“As a whole, as a collective, we were outstanding defensively,” said Ssekagya.

He continued: “I’m just thankful for the form am enjoying. I was very critical of myself at the start of the season but am now getting playing time and keeping clean sheets which is important for the team and myself as well.”

The former KCCA, UPDF and Vipers goalkeeper is currently the number one at Wakiso Giants after dislodging the experienced Samson Kiirya.

In the last six games that he has featured in, he has only conceded one goal – a penalty against Express FC at Wankulukuku.