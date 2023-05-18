Overview: St Mary's Kitende joined St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) and Royal Giant High School, Mityana to the semi-finals. The last quarter final is between Amus College and record champions Kibuli S.S.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Quarter finals (Thursday, 18th May):

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Royal Giant High School Mityana Amus College School Vs Kibuli S.S (3 PM)

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende triumphed over rivals Standard High School Zzana 2-1 during the third quarter final at the on-going Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition in Fort Portal tourism city on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Forward Habib Oloya and defender Ronald Madoi, both attached to Wakiso Giants Football Club in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League scored for St Mary’s Kitende.

Hamzah Ntangunzire got the consolation for Standard High School, Zzana during the exciting derby duel played at Nyakasura playground 1.

Oloya lit up the derby with an 8th minute strike to give the 10 time national champions the early command of the game.

Standard High Zzana whose confidence and free passing fluidity of the game wooed many fans found the equalizer in the second half through Ntangunzire to give the final 20 minutes of the game a tense finish.

St Mary’s Kitende restored their lead when Madoi headed home past goalkeeper Rickson Gubya off a seemingly harmless ball.

The victory was well celebrated by the Kitende players, officials and their fans upon the final whistle of the referee.

They joined the two other schools that had booked their slots to the semi-finals; St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) and Royal Giant High School, Mityana.

SHACK dumped out Fort Portal based West Ville High School 1-0 during the first quarter final played at Nyakasura 1 playground.

Jonathan Kyalema was the goal scorer for SHACK.

The second semi-final between Royal Giant High School and Buddo S.S was won by the latter 1-0 courtesy of Annest Ankunda’s goal inside the opening sixty seconds of the game.

Last Quarterfinal match:

The final quarter final game is between Bukedea based Amus College School and the tournament recorders Kibuli Secondary School.

The semi-finals will happen on Friday, 19th May 2023 with the finals coming on the subsequent day.

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende is the reigning champion.

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi