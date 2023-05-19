Friday Result

Gaddafi 0-0 UPDF

Express FC 2-0 Maroons

Onduparaka 1-0 Blacks Power

Blacks Power are on the verge of being relegated from the Premier League after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to already relegated Onduparaka at Green Light stadium, Arua.

Hood Kakooza scored the winner in the first half that leaves Hussein Mbalangu’s men second from bottom, four points off safety with two matches to play.

On the same day, UPDF gained a valuable point away from home when they drew goalless with Gaddafi at Kakindu.

Blacks Power can only stay up if they beat SC Villa and Express in their remaining matches and hope UPDF or Busoga United fail to pick points in their remaining matches.

The army side will host Onduparaka in their last game while Busoga United have title contenders KCCA (home) and Vipers (away).

At Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku, Boban Zirintusa and Allan Kayiwa scored for Express as they saw off on form Maroons.

Kayiwa’s goal took his tally of the season to 12 goals and he leads the goal scoring charts with one round of matches to play.