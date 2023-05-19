St Henry’s College Kitovu, Royal Giant High School battle for final berth | 2023 USSSA Football Boys championship

Overview: It has been a roll coaster of a journey for St Henry's College Kitivu and Royal Giant High School Mityana, right from the districts, zones to the national finals where they also played grueling group stage games through to the knock out stage.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Semi-finals (Friday, May 19):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs Royal Giant High School Mityana (9 AM)

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende Vs Amus College School (2 PM)

*Both games at Nyakasura 1 playground

The first semi-final at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championship is between St Henry’s College and Royal Giant High School at Nyakasura playground 1, Fort Portal city on Friday, May 19.

It has been a roll coaster of a journey for these two schools right from the districts, zones to the national finals where they also played grueling group stage games through to the knock out stage.

This contest will be Masaka versus Mityana given the respective localities where the schools are located.

St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) eliminated Fort Portal’s West Ville High School 1-0 in the competitive quarter final duel.

Jonathan Kyalema was the goal scorer for SHACK inside the final 5 minutes of the game well attended by fans across the divide.

Godfrey Ssekibengo, St Henry’s Kitovu talisman | Credit: David Isabirye

Marvin Ssebirango, the SHACK goalkeeper commands the backline during a game | Credit: David Isabirye

Kyalema will need to maintain his A-game alongside teammates as goalkeeper Marvin Ssebirango, Marvin Lubega, Denis Dramuke, Marvin Lubega, Lawrence Walakira, Reagan Ssekisambu, John Innocent Kisolo, Godfrey Ssekibengo and the big target man Jonathan Bugembe to negotiate past Royal Giant High School.

SHACK technical docket has the tried and tested Fred Kasekende (head), former Gulu United defender Jackson Musoni and Ronald Eletu Komakech (assistants), among others.

“At first we wanted to qualify for East Africa which we attained. Now, we want the trophy. The players are aware of the mission and we shall work hard against Royal Giant High School” Kasekende noted.

Fred Kasekende talks to a SHACK player | Credit: David Isabirye

Royal Giant High School coaches Prince Juuko and Frank Mulindwa talk to a player | Credit: David Isabirye

Mityana based Royal Giant High School, led by Frank Mulindwa and Prince Juuko Royal Giant High School beat 2009 and 2018 national champions Buddo S.S 1-0 to progress for the semi-finals.

Annest Ankunda’s first minute goal inspired Royal Giant High School to such a memorable victory.

Ankunda will need to replicate such the form alongside the team skipper Issa Bugembe, the immensely gifted Elvis Ssekajjugo and Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya for the much needed result.

“We were looked at as under dogs. But, here we are. We yearn for silverware” Mulindwa noted.

Royal Giant High School star player Elvis Ssekajugo is their playmaker | Credit: David Isabirye

Royal Giant High School trusted skipper Isa Bugembe. He is a leader and very industrious as well | Credit: David Isabirye

The other Semi-final menu:

The second semi-final will be between St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende from Wakiso district against Bukedea district’s Amus College School at 2 PM.

For starters, Kitende has won 10 titles nationally and needed a smart 2-1 won over rivals Standard High Zzana to qualify for the semi-finals.

Forward Habib Oloya and defender Ronald Madoi scored for St Mary’s Kitende.

Hamzah Ntangunzire got the consolation for Standard High School, Zzana, arguably the best passers of the ball at the championship.

Amus College School shocked record winners Kibuli S.S 3-1 in the final quarter final to set up a date against Kitende.

Bran Toto Majubu, lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth and John Brian Otim scored for Amus College School.

Davis Busuluuwa got the consolation for Kibuli Secondary School.

Daniel Male and Joackim Mukungu are handling Kitende with veteran Edward Golola (technical director).

“We shall not take any chances. We have been handling a game at a time and this is the time to prove our strength. There is no short cut” Male told Kawowo Sports.

Amus College has a collection of coaches with vastly experienced Nimrod Kintu, Richard Malinga, Jovan Magino, Frank Anyau and Moses Ssekasana all chipping in at one stage or another.

“The players have the mental strength to face Kitende. We eye the trophy at this stage” Kintu spoke of his team’s ambitions.

Fans at Nyakasura playground will await eagerly these two mouth- watering games ahead of Saturday’s grand finale.

Quarter final Results:

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi