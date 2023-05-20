Uganda Martyrs have the advantage in the semifinals of the FUFA Women’s Cup after defeating Kawempe Muslim in the first leg on Saturday.

In the game played at St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga, the hosts secured a slim win.

Viola Namuddu’s first half strike was the difference in the closely contested affair.

The decisive moment came in the 26th minute when Namuddu found herself unmarked in the box to node home from Catherine Nagadya’s corner kick delivery.

Kawempe should have equalized shortly before the break but Shakirah Nyinagahirwa was unlucky to see her strike from a free kick hit the crossbar.

Despite Kawempe stepping up efforts in the second half, Uganda Martyrs remained resilient to secure the win.

The two teams will face off in the return leg at Kawempe Valley Ground with the winner on aggregate advancing to the final.

The other semifinal encounter has She Maroons and Asubo Gafford Ladies who face off in the first leg on Sunday in Luzira.