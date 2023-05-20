2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Finals:

St Mary’s Kitende 1-0 St Henry’s College Kitovu

Third-place play-off:

Royal Giant High School 4-2 Amus College School

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende won the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championship played in For Portal tourism city.

Habib Oloya, a player attached to Wakiso Giants in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League scored the all-important goal of the game well attended match played at Nyakasura playground 1 on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Oloya brushed home an inviting throw-in from the captain, Justine Opiro, a roving right back in the opening 20 minutes.

Collins Ocatre against goal hero Habibu Oloya (right) during the final | Credit: David Isabirye

St Mary’s Kitende defended gallantly and in numbers to win the game 1-0 as they lifted their 12th title in as many years.

“I am humbled for the trophy won. It took determination, teamwork and courage from every squad player” Daniel Male, St Mary’s Kitende head coach stated.

This is the 12th national title for St Mary’s Kitende.

The referee shows a yellow card to St Mary’s Kitende goalkeeper Batali for timewasting | Credit: David Isabirye

Individual Awards:

Allan Oyirwoth (Amus College School Bukedea) was most valluable player of the tournament.

Shamulan Kamya (Royal Giants High School Mityana) was best goalkeeper whilst Abdulnoor Nsereko (St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende) finished as top scorer with 11 goals.

Semi-finals Results:

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 1 (5) – 1 (3) Amus College School

Amus College School St Henry’s College Kitovu 1 (6) – 1 (5) Royal Giant High School Mityana

Quarter finals:

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Round of 16:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi