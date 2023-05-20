Saturday May 20, 2023

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

The second semi-final first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup is on this Saturday afternoon with Vipers hosting Soltilo Bright Stars at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The two sides are seeking a good advantage to take into the second leg.

Vipers are yet to beat the Stars in this campaign having lost and drawn in the league meetings.

Asaph Mwebaze’s men held to Venoms in the league meeting at Kitende and a similar result will surely give them edge going into the return match at Kavumba.

Meanwhile, the two sides posted contrasting results in their last outings with Vipers thrashing Express 5-2 while Bright Stars were beaten 2-0 by neighbours Wakiso Giants.

Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Karim Ndugwa will continue to lead the hunt for goals for the hosts while the visitors will look to Nelson Senkatuka, Emmanuel Loki, Ibrahim Kasinde and Sam Ssenyonjo will be vital for the Stars.