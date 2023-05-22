Overview: KCCA are unbeaten against Busoga United in the past 12 meetings with 10 wins and just two stalemates

KCCA coach Jackson Mayanja hopes opponents in the title race drop points but is aware his side must win their remaining two games to be champions.

The Kasasiro visit Busoga United on the penultimate match day in second position but only on goal difference as Vipers lead the way with Villa 3rd on same points – 49.

“It’s a tough game against an opponent who is fighting to stay up but the players know we have no option but to win,” said Mayanja who returns to the dugout after a two match touch line ban.

“But we also hope our opponents in the title race drop points because at the moment, it’s not easy to score six or many goals to overtake them on goal difference.”

Busoga United are third from bottom with 27 points, four better than Blacks Power who occupy the last slot in the red zone and equally need points to stay up.

With Villa and Vipers also in action at same time, Mayanja says that’s how it has to be to ensure all title contenders play same time.

KCCA have an impregnable record against Busoga United with no defeat in the past 12 meetings and dropping points only twice.

Tuesday 23rd May fixtures

BUL FC Vs Vipers SC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

SC Villa Vs Blacks Power FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kavuma Recreation Ground-Wakiso (4:00pm)

URA FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm)

Busoga United FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)