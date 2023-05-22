



If you love professional soccer, you’ll already know how big a part gambling plays in the sport today. Legalized online sports betting in the United States led to a new generation of soccer lovers. The schedule comes at you quickly, the sport’s top fixtures are unpredictable, and they turn in the blink of an eye.

The English Premier League is the most-watched soccer league on the planet. Millions of supporters across the United Kingdom are joined by overseas followers from Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the United States, and Australia, amongst dozens more. The competition has the most famous teams, celebrity players, and crowds.

Have you ever placed a bet on the outcome of a clash? That will take your interest levels to new heights. The top gambling apps offer odds, predictions, and guides on many sports, including the NFL and NBA. There’s an explanation of the best NHL betting markets, how to bet on MMA online, and finding value in horse racing. Online sports betting differs from what you may have already experienced in Las Vegas.

Let’s kick things off

By betting on the result, you can turn even the most boring fixture into an exciting 90 minutes. You don’t need to support either team if you do the necessary research. Arm yourself with as much information as possible, including the line-ups, recent injury news, head-to-head stats, the form, and more.

Now we know why we should bet on soccer, let’s investigate how to create an online betting account using your smartphone, get the best odds possible and make your wager. Below you’ll find a step-by-step guide to registering with a bookie. Follow the process carefully to ensure you register quickly and get the best welcome bonus free bet available.

Visit the homepage of your chosen bookie and click ‘Join’ Complete the registration form, adding your details Create a username and password Download the relevant betting app to your smartphone Make your first deposit and place a bet Your account will now be live

Free bets and promotions

The soccer gambling market is more competitive today than ever, and that shows. The leading names in the industry now battle against the best of the emerging talent for your custom. It can be challenging for successful sportsbooks in the face of so much competition. How do they stand out and attract a steady stream of new players?

It may be difficult for bookies to catch your eye, but it’s a golden era for bettors. With the top bookies desperately trying to convince you they are the best in class, you can take your time and get the best deal. The welcome bonus is a promotion to all new players who sign-up, make their first deposit, and place a bet. The free bet tokens will appear in your balance when your first wager results.

Other promotions and special offers to look for include enhanced odds, cashback, extra places each way, profit boosts, and more. Always read the terms and conditions when taking a bonus to understand how the offer works fully.

Placing a bet

Placing a bet on soccer is quick and easy. Access your new betting account and click on the soccer tab. You’ll see a list of competitions and upcoming fixtures. Select the game you wish to bet on and the market that appeals most, such as the match winner, both teams to score, or the handicap.

Click the odds attached to your selection to add it to your bet slip and then enter a stake. Check everything is as you expected, including the stake, then click to confirm your bet. Your wager becomes live and can’t be changed, but a cash-out will appear, and you can track it during the play.

Markets and specials

The leading betting apps offer various ways to bet on each game. The most popular is match-winner betting, where you can gamble on a team to win a game, regardless of the score.

Other popular soccer betting markets include both teams to score, half-time/full-time, first goalscorer, and more. Bet before the kick-off or during the game, thanks to in-play betting. When using your smartphone to place your bets, you can gamble from anywhere and anytime, improving your chances of getting the best odds.