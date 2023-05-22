Title chasing SC Villa host relegation fighting Blacks Power in a highly anticipated clash at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku in a penultimate fixture on Tuesday.

The two sides need a win to keep their season ambitions and dropping points will be unacceptable.

Third placed SC Villa must win at all costs to stay in the title race firmly till the last match day as they are now separated from the top spot by goal difference.

On the other hand, Blacks Power, managed by former Villa forward Hussein Mbalangu must win to keep hopes of survival alive.

However, they must also hope Busoga United who host second placed KCCA at Kakindu drops points to take the relegation fight to the wire.

Elsewhere, Soltilo Bright Stars lock horns with Arua Hill at Kavumba while URA host Gaddafi at Lugazi.

Tuesday 23rd May fixtures

BUL FC Vs Vipers SC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

SC Villa Vs Blacks Power FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kavuma Recreation Ground-Wakiso (4:00pm)

URA FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm)

Busoga United FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)