FUFA’s Edgar Watson and Nile Special’s Joel Galla | Credit: John Batanudde

Nile Special has unveiled Cranes Kabbo proceeds amounting to 450 million Uganda shillings following the conclusion of the campaign.

The Cranes Kabbo campaign, a drive aimed at rallying support for the Uganda Cranes in its quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, was launched last year on November 18 and ran until December 20.

UGX 50/= off of every bottle of Nile Special you bought during the one month of #CranesKabbo campaign, we were able to garner UGX 450,000,000 for @UgandaCranes' preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.⚽️



𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂, 𝗡𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀. 👏🏾 You are the best! pic.twitter.com/SlQ9Ukq35N — Nile Special (@NileSpecial) May 24, 2023

Three areas have been identified and proposed to be funded using the proceeds and each of them holds immense importance for the development of Ugandan football. These areas include;

Improvement of the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru

Development of a new Nile Special Training Centre

High-level coaches’ development training abroad

To ensure transparency and participation in the decision-making process on which area to invest the funds from the campaign, Nile Special has opened a poll on its Twitter page encouraging Ugandans to vote for their preferred project that will receive the Craanes Kabbo fund.

The voting period commences today (Wednesday, May 24) and closes on Friday, May 26, 2023. This will be followed by the digital reveal of the poll results and the project chosen for the fund allocation will be unveiled.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support and participation we received from all Ugandans throughout the campaign. The funds raised reflect the collective spirit of the nation and highlight the pride Ugandans have in their national team.

“We are confident that the funds collected will make a significant impact in advancing Ugandan football and the Cranes in particular,” said Joel Galla, the Nile Special Brand Manager.

The Cranes Kabbo campaign derived its name from the virtue of Ugandan society, which emphasizes communal support and unity when called upon for a worthy cause.

Nile Special firmly believed that national causes hardly get any bigger than supporting the Uganda Cranes in their quest for FIFA World Cup qualification. To encourage participation, Nile Breweries devised a simple mechanism: for every Nile Special beer purchased, 50/= was added to the Cranes fund. This allowed Ugandans to contribute directly to the ambitious goal of seeing the Cranes qualify for the prestigious tournament.

The campaign provided an avenue for direct cash contributions, ensuring that no one was excluded from supporting the Cranes.

The Fufa Exco member in charge of marketing and communications Rogers Byamukama conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the cause and emphasized its importance to the national team and Ugandan football as a whole.

He remarked, “The Cranes Kabbo campaign has exemplified the unity and spirit of togetherness that defines our nation. Nile Special has demonstrated its commitment to the development of football in Uganda, and we are grateful for the support. These funds will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of our beloved sport.”